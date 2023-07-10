Seal caught in netting rescued in San Francisco Bay

Firefighters and volunteers on Sunday rescued a harbor seal caught in netting in the San Francisco Bay.
The San Francisco Fire Department posted videos on social media showing the crew help to untangle the seal.
The seal was taken to a veterinary facility to recover, the fire department said. As soon as it's healthy, it will be released back into the wild.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.