San Francisco

Seal caught in netting rescued in San Francisco Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters and volunteers on Sunday rescued a harbor seal caught in netting in the San Francisco Bay.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted videos on social media showing the crew help to untangle the seal.

The seal was taken to a veterinary facility to recover, the fire department said. As soon as it's healthy, it will be released back into the wild.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us