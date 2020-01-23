Scientists Move ‘Doomsday Clock’ Closer to Midnight

Scientists warned Thursday that Earth is inching closer to disaster.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved its symbolic Doomsday Clock closer to midnight, indicating that the likeliness of a human-caused apocalypse has increased since last year, NBC News reported.

The Bulletin adjusted the clock to reflect human-caused threats such as nuclear weapons and accelerated global warming.

The clock is now set at 100 seconds to midnight. It's the first time the clock has been set within the two minute mark.

The last time the Doomsday Clock’s minute hand was moved was in 2018, when the Bulletin, a nonprofit organization that oversees the Doomsday Clock, set the timepiece at two minutes to midnight — the closest humanity has inched to symbolic doom since 1953, during the Cold War.

