Donald Trump

Schumer Wants to Protect Whistleblowers Amid Trump Payback

In the days since his acquittal, Donald Trump has fired Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland

By Lisa Mascaro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the nation's 74 inspectors general to protect government whistleblowers amid President Donald Trump’s ouster of key government officials in the impeachment probe.

In a letter Monday to the Defense Department inspector general, Schumer said Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman has been "viciously attacked" by the Republican president after "bravely stepping forward to tell the truth."

impeachment Jan 30

Trump Whistleblower’s Anonymity Resurfaces as Issue in Senate Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump Nov 19, 2019

Lt. Col. Vindman Explains ‘Duty’ to Come Forward at Impeachment Hearing

Vindman, a White House national security council official when he testified before the House impeachment inquiry, was removed Friday and reassigned.

Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, also was asked to leave his job as a White House lawyer.

Also out Friday was Gordon Sondland, who had been Trump's ambassador to the European Union. Sondland was among 17 people who provided public and private testimony in the impeachment proceedings.

The firings, alongside efforts to name the still anonymous government whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's call with Ukraine sparked the impeachment probe, demand attention, Schumer said.

Similar letters are being sent to all 74 IGs calling on them to take immediate steps to investigate any "instances of retaliation against anyone who has made, or in the future makes, protected disclosures of presidential misconduct to Congress or Inspectors General."

President Donald Trump

Budget 6 hours ago

Trump’s $4.8 Billion Budget Proposal Revisits Rejected Cuts

President Trump Feb 8

After Acquittal, Trump Ousts Officials Who Testified on Impeachment

Federal employees have rights, including under the whistleblower law, that ensure they are protected through the inspector general offices and are able to provide information to Congress, as part of the legislative branch's oversight role.

The White House has stood by the dismissals.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpChuck SchumerimpeachmentGordon Sondland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us