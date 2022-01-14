Schools

Schools Across Country, Desperate for Substitute Teachers, Turning to Parents

While the move might be a good quick fix to keep schools open for now, education experts say this model should not be used as a long-term solution for teacher shortages

Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

A number of schools nationwide facing severe teacher shortages are sending unprecedented callouts to parents asking them to apply to be substitute teachers, but while the move might be a good quick fix to keep schools open for now, education experts say this model should not be used as a long-term solution for teacher shortages.

Schools in Idaho, Colorado, TexasCalifornia, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts facing massive educator and substitute shortages have all dipped into parent pools over the last year to find candidates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Substitute shortages had long preceded the pandemic with schools struggling to retain quality candidates, but with recent labor losses in fields across the spectrum and a surge in COVID-19 infections, an already dire situation has been exacerbated.

According to a report by the Rand Corp., a nonprofit research organization, that examined school district leaders' views about staffing at the end of the 2020–2021 school year, as many as 8 in 10 wanted to increase the number of substitute teachers, and 6 in 10 are still working to do so.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

domestic extremism 5 hours ago

Bomb Incidents and Bomb-Making Surge in US, Officials Warn

child tax credit 2 hours ago

Goodbye ‘Godsend': Expiration of Child Tax Credits Hits Home

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Dr. Uché Blackstock looked at coronavirus prevention strategies like mask mandates ventilation, testing and rates of vaccination before deciding to sending them to New York City public schools. "This is a decision that no parent should have to make, but here we are having to make this decision," Blackstock says.

This article tagged under:

Schoolssubstitute teacher
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us