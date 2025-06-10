At least 10 people killed in school shooting in Austria's second biggest city

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a school shooting Tuesday in the southern Austrian city of Graz.

A spokesperson for the Graz police told NBC News that 10 people had died, including the suspected perpetrator, following the incident at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school, a secondary school located in the northwest of the city.

In a post on X, police said that the perpetrator was among those dead, adding that they were working on the assumption that there was only one suspect involved in the shooting.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr told the Austrian Press Agency that at least one adult was among the 10 people to have died.

“The shooting at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country,” Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement posted on X. “My thoughts are with the families and parents who lost their child.”

Austrian police confirmed the incident was no longer active after earlier saying in a series of posts on X that an operation was underway at the school and that several emergency services, tactical units and a helicopter had been deployed to the area.

Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig told the Austrian public broadcaster ORF that police evacuated the school building after gunshots were heard.

While police did not confirm the number of people injured, the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least 28 people had been wounded, including students and teachers.

They were taken to the nearby Helmut List Hall events space for emergency care, before later being taken to hospital.

While Graz is Austria's second largest city, it's still relatively small when compared with major U.S. cities, with a population of around 300,000. A meeting point was set up for the students’ parents at the ASKÖ football stadium, police said on X.

In a press statement Tuesday, police asked the public to “stay away from the area” and to “strictly follow the instructions of the emergency services.” They added that they had set up a platform for tips or other observations.

The Austrian Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The police spokesman said a press conference was scheduled for later today.

Ahead of the conference, Austrian media reported that Stocker is on his way to Graz, along with other members of the government.

In a statement on X, Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen said “there is nothing that can ease the pain at the moment, which the parents, the grandparents, the siblings, the friends of those killed are feeling.”

“These were adolescents, who had their whole life ahead of them,” he said. “This horror cannot be put into words.”

