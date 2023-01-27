Emergency

School Bus Crashes Into NJ House, Shifting Entire Foundation

The kids had just been let off at a vocational school before the crash, which may have put the entire home in jeopardy, a preliminary investigation finds. Here's what we know so far

By Jen Maxfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

A full-size school bus somehow crashed into a house in New Jersey early Friday, slamming into it so hard that it shifted the foundation and compromised the entire structure, authorities say.

Witnesses say the driver was led from the scene in handcuffs. Few other details were immediately available regarding the 9 a.m. accident in West Caldwell, near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue. No kids were aboard the bus.

Cops said the driver let off students at Essex County Vocational School 3 miles away just prior to the accident.

The driver had minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, officials said. Witnesses said he was led away in handcuffs. It's not clear what, if any, charges he may face.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

No one was in the house at the time, but the crash shifted its foundation and compromised its structural integrity, West Caldwell police said.

It wasn't clear if kids were on the bus or anyone was in the West Caldwell home at the time.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene, with firefighters standing outside on the lawn as the bus sat wedged halfway inside the single-floor home, its emergency exit door hanging open in the back.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

tyre nichols 5 hours ago

Memphis Police Set to Release Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Michigan 8 hours ago

Rubik's Cube World Champion Shares Insight Into Success

The bus was pulled from the home later in the morning, revealing a completely crumpled front engine and shattered windshield.

The crash also impacted the basement.

Traffic delays were expected in the area as authorities investigated. Additional details are expected later Friday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

EmergencyNew JerseyBus Crashschool buswest caldwell
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us