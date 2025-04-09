Delaware

Crews rescue teen trapped in car after it collides with school bus in Delaware

Emergency crews responded to the crash along Summit Bridge Road (Route 896) at Brennan Boulevard (Route 71) in Glasgow early on April 9, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A yellow school bus and car crashed in New Castle County, Delaware, Wednesday morning, trapping the teenager driver of the car in the wreckage for two hours.

The bus carrying Appoquinimink High School students stopped in the middle of the road at around 9 a.m. The front of the bus and its front wheels appeared to be damaged.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Rescuers could be seen surrounding the car involved, which came to rest next to the bus. They appeared to be focused on that car, eventually pulling an 18-year-old woman from it.

The "extensive extrication" took nearly two hours, New Castle County Paramedics spokesperson Jamielee Majewski said in a news release.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"She was treated by the New Castle County Paramedics for extremity and internal injuries," the news release said. "She was transported to Christiana Hospital on board Delaware State Police Helicopter in critical condition."

None of the students -- ages 14 to 17 -- on the bus were hurt, paramedics said.

However, the 75-year-old bus driver was treated for neck, back and possibly internal injuries, medics said. He was listed in serious condition after being medevac'd from the scene.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Catholic Church 44 mins ago

Pope Francis meets privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla during his Vatican convalescence

weather 4 hours ago

National Weather Service no longer translating products for non-English speakers

Both directions of Route 896 appeared to be closed. DelDOT's traffic advisory website said to expect lane closures from the crash that was first reported around 8:10 a.m.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us