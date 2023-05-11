Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends

A "chaotic" scene at the border of the United States and Mexico is expected as a COVID-era asylum restriction is slated to end.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that restricted asylum claims from migrants and allowed U.S. authorities to turn people back at the border, is slated to end on May 11th. Already, migrants were seen rushing to the U.S.-Mexico border in the days before the lift, with some migrants fearing that new policies enacted by the Biden administration would make asylum claims tougher to process.

17 photos
1/17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Migrants walk into the Rio Grande as they attempt to cross to enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico.
2/17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A migrant holds up a four-month-old baby as they cross the Rio Grande with a group of other migrants en route to the United States, May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico.
3/17
Afredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images
Migrants travel through the waters of the Rio Grande to the U.S., as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, May 11, 2023.
4/17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Migrants swim across the Rio Grande as they try to enter the United States, while members of the Texas National Guard and other U.S. law enforcement officials watch on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico.
5/17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico.
6/17
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Migrants surrender to Border Patrol agents at the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, May 11, 2023.
7/17
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Migrants seeking asylum in the United States wait in line to be processed by border patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona.
8/17
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Migrants surrender to border patrol agents the day before Title 42 lifts, at the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, May 11, 2023.
9/17
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Migrants wait along the border wall to surrender to Customs and Border Protection agents for immigration and asylum claim processing after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States, on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, May 11, 2023.
10/17
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Migrants wait for asylum hearings at the US-Mexico border on May 10, 2023 in San Ysidro, California.
11/17
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Migrants surrender to border patrol agents the day before Title 42 lifts, at the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, May 11, 2023.
12/17
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images
Customs and Border Protection officers run a drill at the San Ysidro crossing port on the U.S.-Mexico border, seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on May 10, 2023.
13/17
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Aid workers charge cell phones belonging to migrants as they wait for asylum hearings at the US-Mexico border, May 10, 2023 in San Ysidro, California.
14/17
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Migrants wait for asylum hearings at the US-Mexico border, May 10, 2023, as seen from San Ysidro, California.
15/17
Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images
Migrants wait on the banks of the Rio Grande to be processed by the Border Patrol El Paso Sector, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 10, 2023.
16/17
John Moore/Getty Images
An immigrant family from Venezuela covers up during a dust storm at a makeshift immigrant camp located between the Rio Grande and the U.S.-Mexico border fence on May 10, 2023 in El Paso, Texas.
17/17
John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants ride atop a freight train en route to the U.S.-Mexico border on May 10, 2023 near Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

This article tagged under:

Title 42US-Mexico Bordermigrants

More Photo Galleries

The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
See the New Folger Shakespeare Library
See the New Folger Shakespeare Library
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us