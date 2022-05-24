Sandy Hook Promise Offers Support to Texas School Shooting Victims

Within hours of the mass shooting at an elementary school Uvalde, Texas, Sandy Hook Promise responded to show support for the people of the shattered community.

"We are devastated about reports that multiple people are dead, including children," the organization posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. "Our hearts are with the families and community as this tragic story unfolds."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 14 students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School were killed by an 18-year-old gunman. The City of Uvalde is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Sandy Hook Promise was created in the wake of the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed in Sandy Hook Elementary.

The nonprofit was founded and led by several family members of those who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

According to its website, Sandy Hook Promise's goal is to protect children from gun violence.

"…our intent is to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation. By empowering youth to 'know the signs' and uniting all people who value the protection of children, we can take meaningful actions in schools, homes, and communities to prevent gun violence and stop the tragic loss of life," the website says.