Teen Dies, Sister Rescued in NJ Beach Sand Collapse

Levy Caverley, 18, died during the collapse and crews are working to recover his body.

By David Chang

A teen died from his injuries while his teen sister was rescued after sand collapsed on them at a beach in Toms River, New Jersey.

Levy Caverley, 18, of Maine, and his 17-year-old sister were visiting the beach near Seaview Road with the rest of their family around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Toms River Mayor Mo Hill told Brian Thompson of NBC New York that the siblings were using frisbees to dig a 10-foot hole in the sand when it collapsed on both of them.

Police and EMS units responded and rescued the teen girl. Levy Caverley died during the collapse and crews were working to recover his body on Tuesday.

