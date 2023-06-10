San Jose

California man drowns on honeymoon in Hawaii

Steven Phan was snorkeling at the time

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A honeymoon in Hawaii turned tragic for one Bay Area couple this past month.

San Jose newlyweds Steven Phan, 49, and his wife traveled to Oahu to celebrate. But he drowned snorkeling off the island last week.

Phan worked for Apple in Cupertino.

First responders said that Phan was brought to shore by bystanders who performed CPR until paramedics arrived. But he died in the hospital.

Police said while the rescue was underway, the couple’s car was stolen with all of their belongings inside.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii stepped in to support the wife.

“This is a very tragic situation. The family is grieving. Can you imagine being on your honeymoon and having your spouse pass away?” said Jessica Lani Rich with the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

There is a local push now for better education for tourists who may not realize the danger in the water.

