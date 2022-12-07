SF Building Inspectors Look Into Reports of Makeshift Beds Inside Twitter Headquarters

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection has opened an investigation after reports that makeshift motel rooms had been set up inside Twitter headquarters.

Photos taken by people working inside the building show unremarkable accommodations.

A bright orange carpet matches the accent wall, which is dominated by massive monitors.

Each room reportedly has its own name and reservation status.

The cleaning crew that was assigned to the floor where these rooms reportedly popped up recently said they were surprised to see them.

“This is commercial zoning. So, it's not supposed to be changed to a bedroom,” said Kevin, former cleaning crew member at Twitter.

Kevin worked for Twitter’s cleaning crew for 10 years and Martin Cerda for 8 years.

He claims that as soon as these rooms were converted from conference rooms to sleeping rooms, the cleaning crews would be monitored by security agents while they cleaned them.

“They were always behind you and you had to take out the trash, take everything off the bed and it was a lot of pressure having them there,” said Cerca.

Sandra Santo said agents always made it clear to them when Elon Musk was in the building.

She said security would tell them “don't talk to him, don't do anything, just do what you're supposed to do and that's it.”

They are among the dozens who have been picketing outside Twitter headquarters since Monday.

They claim they were locked out last Friday when Twitter abruptly ended a contract with their employer.

“Everybody has their kids they need to feed and also, I have my mortgage I need to pay,” said Kevin. So, I feel sad now.”

Reports of the new living accommodations at Twitter headquarters caught the attention of the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection after someone called in an anonymous complaint.

A statement from a department spokesman reads in part, "We are reaching out to building representatives so we can conduct a site inspection as part of our investigation. If we find that suite 900 no longer meets the building code, we'll issue a notice of violation."

Musk has already responded to news of an on-site inspection writing on Twitter, "So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities,” and mentions San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The department of building inspections has not said when it would send inspectors.