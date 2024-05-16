Taylor Swift's '22' hat from ‘Eras Tour' in Paris goes home with San Diego Swiftie

A trip to Paris can be the experience of a lifetime: Seeing the Eiffel Tower for the first time or Notre Dame or a cruise on the Seine only scratch the surface of the beauty of the City of Lights.

Last week, thousands of people went to the City of Lights for another reason: To see Taylor Swift kick off the European leg of the "Eras Tour" at París La Défense Arena.

Those in attendance included 9-year-old Julissa Vargas and her mom, Telemundo 20 executive producer Kathia Lopez-Santos. The trip of Julissa's dreams turned into one she'll never forget.

Julissa Vargas meeting Taylor Swift at La Defense on May 09, 2024, in Paris. Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images

Vargas received the surprise of her life when she attended Night 1 of the "Eras Tour" in Paris.

NBC 7's Brooke Martell, a Swiftie herself, asked Vargas what it was like being hugged by Taylor Swift. Because, yes, that happened.

"I don’t know. It was awesome," The 9-year-old said. "It was, I don’t know, it was one of the best moments of my life. And she gave me a high-five with her two hands.”

But a hug from the world-famous pop icon was not on the original itinerary. The original plan: a trip to Paris with her parents and a chance to see the singer. It's already something so many people, let alone a 9-year-old girl, could never imagine in their wildest dreams.

"I’ve always wanted to be in Paris,” Vargas said. "That’s my favorite!"

Taylor Swift in Paris 2024 photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images

So, last week, after a long flight and a night of sleep, it was already time to get ready to see Swift. Wearing a black beaded dress, the Californian native couldn't wait.

"I was dressed Reputation-theme because that’s my favorite album — all of it," Vargas said.

As the mother and daughter made their way through the crowds of Swifties, they found their spots on the floor of the arena, waiting in anticipation for the night to begin.

"Everyone was there to dance, and the worst part: It was the tallest people," Vargas said.

They didn't have the best view, but that didn't matter.

"I was fine with it," she said. "I honestly just wanted to hear the music coming from her mouth, like hearing actual words in the actual moment."

Julissa Vargas getting a hug from her hero, Taylor Swift. Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images

Someone had their eye on Vargas though, which meant her experience was about to become unforgettable.

”I thought she was leading me to the exit until she stopped in front of the stage, and the guy asked, 'Can I pick you up? and I was like, 'Yeah!' " Vargas said. "And then I finally realized what was happening.”

It's a moment all Swifties dream of but only one gets to experience per night, as Swift performs her song "22."

For those who've attended the show or seen the concert clips online, this is a point in the show from the "Red" era. The singer skips down the runway of the stage, and there's always someone at the end of it waiting for her. This time, it was Julissa Vargas.

”I could only hear the part where she says, 'Can I give you a hug?' and she also said, 'Thank you for coming,' " Vargas said.

A hug and she received something to keep: the coveted "22" hat.

"This is the hat she gave me, and it’s signed inside," Vargas said, gesturing.

Julissa Vargas ended up with Swift's "22" hat. Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images

It's a night the 9-year-old will never forget.

"I still can't believe it actually happened to me," Vargas said. "I see the YouTube Shorts and I'm still like, 'Me?' "

She said she'll never forget that moment and sees herself as a lifelong fan of Taylor Swift.

”I’m the luckiest girl in the world," Vargas said.

Don't worry: After Vargas met Swift, she was taken to the VIP section where she and her mother had the best view to watch the rest of the show.