Gymnastics

Rutgers orders investigation of gymnastics program following allegations of abuse by coach

By The Associated Press

Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs is seen during a news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Rutgers has hired a law firm to conduct an investigation into athlete allegations of bullying, favoritism and revenge by the coach of the gymnastics program.

President Jonathan Holloway announced earlier this week the university hired Lowenstein Sandler partner Matthew Boxer to lead the investigation into allegations against coach Umme Salim-Beasley.

The allegations coincided with the surprising retirement of Scarlet Knights Athletic Director Pat Hobbs on Aug. 16. He cited health issues in stepping down.

A former New Jersey state comptroller and federal prosecutor, Boxer investigated the Rutgers' softball program in 2020 after members of the team said coaches subjected athletes to emotional abuse and abusive conditioning.

NJ Advance Media first reported the gymnastics allegations, talking with seven former gymnasts and one still on the team who described a “toxic” climate in the program while detailing their experiences with Salim-Beasley.

“This effort will ensure that any and all concerns raised about the program have been thoroughly reviewed, determine whether appropriate follow-up steps were taken, identify reasons for any potentially insufficient responses, and recommend areas where additional steps may be necessary,” Holloway said in a statement. “The review will further identify and address any concerns about the culture of the team that are revealed.”

Holloway said the recommendations in the report will be made public. He said the firm will be paid a $50,000 retainer and a rate of $225,000 for the first month, dropping to $195,000 for the second month. Fees will be revisited if additional time is needed to complete the review.

Holloway told the university governing boards on Aug. 31 about ordering the external investigation. At the time he wrote that he was confident that the university had applied its policies appropriately as it pertains to the gymnastics program.

“Our learning environment depends upon the safety, health, and mental well-being of all our students, and the university strives in every aspect of our operations to foster an environment where our students can thrive,” Holloway wrote. “Rutgers Athletics shares this commitment. Whenever concerns or allegations arise about our support for students, the University investigates those concerns in accordance with our policies, the law, and, in the case of Athletics, our NCAA standards.”

