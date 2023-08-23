Russia

Russian mercenary chief who led revolt was in plane crash, state media says

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s future has been a mystery since his Wagner fighters captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 23, before they began to march on Moscow

By Henry Austin | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Russian state media reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group who led an aborted mutiny earlier this year, was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow.

NBC News was not able to confirm the news.

Prigozhin was among the seven passengers aboard an Embraer business jet that went down in the Tver region, the Federal Air Transport Agency told the Tass state news agency.

“According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, an investigation has been launched into the Embraer crash," RIA Novosti reported. “Among the passengers is the name and surname of Evgeny Prigozhin.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Three pilots were killed in the crash, Tass said, adding that the agency had launched an investigation into the crash.

Prigozhin's future has been a mystery since his Wagner fighters captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 23, before they began to march on Moscow, stopping around 120 miles from the capital after an alleged deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Capitol Riot 1 hour ago

Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect nicknamed ‘Shield Grampy' arrested by FBI

Labor Day 1 hour ago

Labor Day is one of the worst days to travel. Here are some travel tips ahead of the busy holiday

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Russia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us