Florida

Russian man stole luxury yacht, led Florida deputies on pursuit: Sheriff

Nikolai Vilka, a Russian national, was taken into custody after the chase.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Russian national who stole a 66-foot luxury yacht was captured after he led Florida deputies on a water pursuit on Monday.

The yacht had been reported stolen from the Blowing Rocks Marina near Tequesta by the dockmaster, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The theft set off a massive law enforcement response as authorities launched a search for the yacht, which was quickly spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway in the Hobe Sound area.

After a pursuit the yacht was stopped and the suspect, Nikolai Vilka, was taken into custody, officials said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A video released by the sheriff's office showed authorities quickly jumping onto a boat to apparently join the pursuit, while a second video showed multiple law enforcement boats surrounding the yacht and deputies approaching with weapons drawn.

Photos from the sheriff's office showed Vilka being taken into custody.

Nikolai Vilka was taken into custody on May 5, 2025.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Nikolai Vilka was taken into custody on May 5, 2025.

Vilka, a Russian national, claimed he didn't speak English, so the Department of Homeland Security responded with a Russian interpreter, officials said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 8 hours ago

Live updates: Mark Carney tells Trump that Canada is not for sale

Lifestyle 20 mins ago

Political polarization is a dating love-block and may be worse in Trump's second term

Officials haven't said what charges he could face.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us