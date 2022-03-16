Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russian Journalist Interrogated for Over 14 Hours After Protesting War on State TV

“I was in a rather tough situation,” Marina Ovsyannikova told reporters outside a Moscow courthouse

Marina Ovsyannikova
The Russian TV employee who interrupted a widely viewed evening news broadcast holding a “No war” sign told reporters Tuesday that authorities interrogated her for more than 14 hours. 

The Channel One employee, identified by Russian rights-monitoring group OVD-Info as Marina Ovsyannikova, said that after being taken into custody she was denied access to a lawyer and barred from contacting her family.

“I was in a rather tough situation,” she said outside a Moscow courthouse, according to an NBC News translation. “All the comments will be made tomorrow. I just need to rest today.” 

A judge fined Ovsyannikova 30,000 rubles, or $280, for flouting protest laws, according to Reuters.

Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

A Russian TV employee is likely to face charges after holding a protest sign on camera during a broadcast that read "No war," and "don't believe the propaganda." Author Anatol Lieven says Russians are feeling fear of speaking out and facing repression.

