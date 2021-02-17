Rush Limbaugh, Talk Radio Host and Voice of American Conservatism, Has Died at 70

Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70 of complications from lung cancer, it was announced on his radio show and its website Wednesday.

Limbaugh, the highly influential and controversial conservative talk radio host, learned of his cancer diagnosis in early 2020.

On Feb. 3, he first disclosed that he was sick. The following day, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born in 1951 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He started his career at a radio station at the age of 16 before growing to become one of the most influential voices in conservative media.

He started his first national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raucous, liberal-bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

The media figure’s endorsement and friendship is a conservative political treasure. His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read on the air in December 1992 and which sealed his reputation among conservatives: “You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,” Reagan wrote.

Two years later, Limbaugh would be so widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was deemed an honorary member of the new class.

Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro,” a song featured on his show that said Obama “makes guilty whites feel good” and that the politician is “black, but not authentically.”

Unflinchingly conservative, wildly partisan, bombastically self-promoting and larger than life, Limbaugh galvanized listeners for more than 30 years with his talent for vituperation and sarcasm.

He called himself an entertainer, but his rants during his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 U.S. stations shaped the national political conversation, swaying ordinary Republicans and the direction of their party.

Blessed with a made-for-broadcasting voice, he delivered his opinions with such certainty that his followers, or “Ditto-heads,” as he dubbed them, took his words as sacred truth.

“In my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement,” Limbaugh, with typical immodesty, told author Zev Chafets in the 2010 book “Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One.”

Limbaugh was married four times and did not have any children. He married wife Kathryn, who announced his death on his radio show, in 2010.

Prominent conservatives quickly sent condolences on social media and in statements after the news of his death was shared.

Former President George W. Bush wrote in a statement "Laura and I are sorry to learn that Rush Limbaugh has passed away. A son of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Rush rose as a pioneer of talk radio starting in the 1980s, and was a friend throughout my Presidency."

"While he was brash, at times controversial, and always opinionated, he spoke his mind as a voice for millions of Americans and approached each day with gusto. As he battled hearing loss and cancer late in life, he was sustained by the support of friends and family, his love of sports and rock and roll, and his belief in God and country. Rush Limbaugh was an indomitable spirit with a big heart, and he will be missed."

RIP to a legend and a patriot, Rush Limbaugh. Not many people can say they revolutionized and stayed at the top of an industry the way he did. My condolences to his family. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 17, 2021

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L4GuZZNhfy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2021

Saddened by news of the death of Rush Limbaugh, whose wit and wisdom comforted conservatives and confused leftists. He loved God, America, and his audience. His impact on broadcasting will never be equaled. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was an architect of the center-right movement, defined & dominated political talk radio for decades & gave daily voice to millions of pro-freedom Americans.



Rush’s inimitable influence inspires his listeners & inflames his critics🇺🇸



Sympathy to his family. RIP🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vAmHwJ8Oco — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 17, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.