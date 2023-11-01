Roku shares soar 17% on third-quarter revenue beat

- Roku revenue grew 20% year over year in the third quarter and beat Wall Street expectations.
- Active accounts also beat, coming in at 75.8 million for the quarter.
Shares of Roku soared 17% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.
Here's how Roku performed for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analyst estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:
- Loss per share: $2.33 vs. $2.12 expected
- Revenue: $912 million vs $855.2 million expected
Roku reported a net loss of $330.1 million for the third quarter, or $2.33 per share, nearly triple the $122.2 million, or 88 cents per share, loss the company reported in the year-ago quarter.
But revenue was up 20% year over year, the company reported, largely driven by "strong performance in content distribution and video advertising, along with unit sales of Roku-branded TVs, which launched in March 2023," Roku said in a shareholder letter.
Active accounts also beat the Street, coming in at 75.8 million for the quarter, compared with StreetAccount estimates of 75.33 million.
For the fourth quarter, Roku expects revenue of roughly $955 million, topping the $952 million expected by Wall Street, according to LSEG.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.