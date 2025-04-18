Artificial Intelligence

2 robot-operated stores open in Los Angeles County

It may look like a big vending machine, but it operates differently. 

NBC Universal, Inc.

A first-of-its-kind robot-operated store is now open in Southern California. 

VenHub, an artificial intelligence and robotic technology company, just opened their first fully autonomous smart stores in Glendale and North Hollywood. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

It may look like a big vending machine, but it operates differently. 

Through the VenHub app, customers can browse, select and purchase up to 400 convenience store items without needing staff assistance. 

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This also reduces building and operating costs, which adds a 31% increase in savings, according to VenHub. 

“We’re not having to worry about workers’ comp, shrinkage, crime, employees, people not showing up,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of Venmore. “Plus, the robots don’t take time off and they’re working seven days a week and they don’t really celebrate holidays.” 

The smart store comes with six smart refrigerated cabinets, four dry refrigerated cabinets and four delivery windows. It can also serve multiple customers at once. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 15 hours ago

Live updates: Senator says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was traumatized after mistaken deportation

Trump administration 11 mins ago

Legal fight raging over possible imminent deportations to El Salvador

The windows are also bulletproof to deter crime. 

“Consumers are going to save, the store owner is going to be more profitable, the store owner is not going to be confronting crime because there’s no cash inside,” Ohanessian said.

This article tagged under:

Artificial Intelligence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us