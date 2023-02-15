Roaches in the Operating Room: Doctors at HCA Hospital in Florida Say Patient Care Has Suffered From Cost Cutting

On Dec. 7, 2021, more than a dozen surgeons convened a meeting at their hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point in Hudson, Florida. Their concerns about patient safety at the 290-bed acute care facility owned by HCA Healthcare Inc. had been intensifying for months and the doctors had requested the meeting to push management to address their complaints.

Unsanitary surgical instruments, inadequate monitoring of ICU patients, an overflowing emergency department, anesthesiology errors that resulted in patients waking up while in surgery — all were allegations ripe for discussion.

The hospital administrator promised to address the doctors’ issues, attendees told NBC News. But more than a year later, little has changed, they said. A spokeswoman for the hospital declined to comment on the meeting.

Regina Temple, the chief executive officer of Bayonet Point, declined an interview request by NBC News to discuss the doctors’ allegations. The hospital’s spokeswoman provided a statement that did not answer many of the questions posed by NBC News, including those about allegations of rising “sentinel events” at the hospital, the 18 “near misses” in the OR in a month, the decaying infrastructure or pests.

In her statement, the spokeswoman said: “As a learning hospital, we are continually looking for ways to improve patient safety and quality of care. We apply those learnings, including reports by both federal and state regulators, to ensure best practices for quality care are in place. HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital is appropriately staffed to ensure the safe care of our patients. We rely on feedback from our physicians, and when issues are validated we take necessary action.”

