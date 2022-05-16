gonzalo lopez

Still No Sign of Escaped Texas Murderer as Reward Raised to $50K

Texas Department of Criminal Justice posted on social media that the reward for information leading to capture is up to $50,000

By NBC 5 Staff and Associated Press

Texas Department of Criminal Justice via Facebook

The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the reward for his capture is now up to $50,000.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. The bus driver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening. Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped custody Thursday after he overpowered the driver of a prison transport bus. The driver's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice posted video and photos on social media showing TDCJ, the Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies using horse and canine teams to search for in rural Leon County on Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez's capture. If you know of his whereabouts, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.

Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

This article tagged under:

gonzalo lopezLeon CountyTexas Department of Criminal Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us