Report: USC and UCLA Plan to Enter Big Ten as Soon as 2024

Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA are looking to leave the conference to join the Big Ten.

By Julia Elbaba

Top-tier universities USC and UCLA are reportedly seeking spots in the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024.

The move for the two Pac-12 schools has not yet been finalized by the NCAA.

The Big Ten is the oldest Division I athletic conference in the U.S. that used to be made up of schools solely in the Midwest. Now, the conference stretches from the Great Plains area to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Big Ten schools include the Universities of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, as well as Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Rutgers.

