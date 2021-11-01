Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With 4 More Fines for Refusing to Wear a Mask

Greene is an outspoken opponent of masks and COVID-19 vaccination mandates

AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was hit with four more fines Monday for refusing to comply with House rules about masks.

The House Ethics Committee issued a notice saying Greene will have to pay penalties for four separate incidents over the span of three days in late September. Greene did not appeal the fines for any of the incidents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Greene, an outspoken opponent of masks and COVID-19 vaccination mandates, had already been fined three other times for refusing to comply.

A new CDC study found that vaccines offer more protection from COVID-19 than antibodies from a previous infection. Researchers found that adults who had recently recovered from COVID-19 but remained unvaccinated were more than 5 times more likely to catch the coronavirus than adults who were vaccinated and had never had COVID-19.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Supreme Court of the United States 7 hours ago

Supreme Court Appears Skeptical of ‘Loophole' Used in Texas Abortion Law

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

COP26: Biden Says This Decade Decisive for Fighting Climate Change

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Marjorie Taylor GreeneCONGRESScoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us