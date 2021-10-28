Coroner Identifies Remains Found in SoCal Desert as Missing NJ Woman Lauren Cho

Remains found in the desert of San Bernardino County were confirmed to be those of a 30-year-old New Jersey resident who disappeared earlier this year in the area.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division positively identified the human remains as Lauren Cho. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, the agency said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The remains were found in early October as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted an additional operation in the ongoing search for Cho, who was reported missing on June 28, 2021. The remains were found in a rugged part of the desert east of Los Angeles in the community of Yucca Valley, near where Cho disappeared.

Investigators said Cho walked away from the home where she was staying in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley at 5 p.m. on June 28, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the station leading the search.

Her image was circulated by the station when she was reported missing.

Cho lived in New Jersey, but was traveling in California when she went missing.