Joe Biden

Read the letter Biden left behind for Trump in Oval Office

President Donald Trump said Biden left him "a very nice letter."

By Staff and wire

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Joe Biden has continued a tradition started by President Ronald Reagan, who left behind a letter in the White House for his successor, George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that Biden had left him a "very nice letter."

A White House official confirmed to NBC News the text of Biden's note:


“Dear President Trump, 

As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation. 

May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding. 

Joe Biden 

1-20-25”

Trump left Biden a note when he left office in 2021, but hardly anyone knows what it said because the letter has not been shared with the public, the Associated Press reported.

Here are some of the key moments from President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day, from tea at the White House to his speech at the Capitol rotunda.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDonald Trump
