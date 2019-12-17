impeachment

Read President Trump’s Letter Protesting Impeachment

The White House on Tuesday released a more than five-page letter from President Donald Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of the House's historic impeachment vote.

"I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by the Democrats in the House of Representatives," the letter says. "This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat Lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history."

Trump writes that he penned the letter "for the purpose of history."

It concludes by saying that "one hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again."

Read the full letter below.

Having trouble seeing the document on mobile? Read the full letter here.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald Trump
