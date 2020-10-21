Florida

Rare Two-Headed Snake Found at Florida Home

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A rare two-headed snake was discovered at a home in Florida, state wildlife officials said.

The southern black racer was found at a home in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

The snake was being cared for and monitored by FWC. It has a low chance of survival in the wild since its brains will make different decisions, making feeding and escaping from predators difficult.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Pope Francis 5 hours ago

Francis Becomes 1st Pope to Endorse Same-Sex Civil Unions

purdue pharma 5 hours ago

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma to Plead to 3 Criminal Charges for Role in Opioid Crisis

FWC said both snake heads have tongues that flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.

The two heads are a rare phenomenon called bicephaly, which happens when a developing embryo begins to separate but fails to split into twins, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.

Bicephaly has been reported in turtles, lizards and other creatures.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOnly in Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us