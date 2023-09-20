Dinosaurs

Rare dinosaur known as ‘Barry' to be sold in Paris auction

A well-preserved Camptosaurus skeleton, known as Barry, will be auctioned off in Paris on October 20 for approximately $1.2 million.

By Julia Elbaba

CHESNOT/GETTY

You can take home a dinosaur if the price is right.

A well-preserved Camptosaurus skeleton, known as Barry, will be auctioned off in Paris on October 20. The skeleton from the late Jurassic Period -- dating back to nearly 150 million years ago-- is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million.

Barry was discovered in the 1990s in Wyoming and resoted in 2000 by paleontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.

Chesnot/Getty
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

After further examination, the skeleton remains are remarkably almost fully complete.

"It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare," said Alexandre Giquello, from Paris auction house Hotel Drouot where the auction will be held.

"To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80%," he said.

New York City Jul 5, 2022

76 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skeleton to Be Auctioned in NYC

Jul 31

‘They were here before the dinosaurs': Horseshoe crabs get new protections thanks to valuable blue blood

Camptosaurus was a herbivore or plant-eating dinosaur likely to have eaten tough vegetation based on the wear on its teeth, according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. They walked on their hind limbs or all four limbs as needed.

In 2020, Stan, the world's most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold for $31.8 million, becoming the highest price paid at auction for a possil.

This article tagged under:

Dinosaursauction
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us