Rare comet in skies over North Texas Published 41 mins ago A rare comet known as C/2023 A3 has been visible to the naked eye over North Texas. NBC 5 viewers who spotted the comet shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 9 photos 1/9 Patrick McMahon 4 second picture of the comet taken at Dinosaur Valley State Park on 10/13. 2/9 Skinness-Lawson, Mary [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Tonight’s comet 3/9 Adam Reynolds This is Comet A3 on the night of 10/13 at 7:59PM. Best visibility for this comet is from 10/14 to 10/24. Hopefully Kevan can use if during one of his Astronomy segments! 4/9 Arthur Welborn Picture taken last night from Farmersville. 5/9 drjimcato@aol.com I took this picture at approximately 8:05 pm tonight of the comet in the low western sky . The picture was taken from my ranch just outside Granbury Dr. Jim Cato Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS 6/9 dhennig.1007 Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphonePhoto— Dr.Joe McWherter Location— Walling Bend, Lake Whitney, Bosque County 7/9 Danny Voth Western sky near Muenster 8/9 Larry Groebe I actually couldn’t see it, but my new iPhone does such an amazing job with night mode that it found the comet quite clearly. 9/9 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: weather More Photo Galleries Northern lights shine bright across the region In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene See inside a ship like the one housing Olympic surfers