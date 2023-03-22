Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Attacked at South Florida Gym

Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a local hospital after he was attacked in the sauna of a South Florida gym, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

"He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back)," the rapper's attorney Lance Lazzaro said in a statement to NBC News.

The assault took place inside an LA Fitness in Lake Worth, where deputies learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals.

"Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled," Lazzaro said. "Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital."

The 26-year-old victim, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sustained cuts to his face and bruises. PBSO confirmed Hernandez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

PBSO detectives say no arrests have been made and they are investigating the incident.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for his rainbow-colored hair and “69” tattoo on his forehead, previously faced decades in prison as part of a racketeering case in wich he was accused of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.”

Instead, his sentence was reduced to about two years after his testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, earning him a label as a “snitch.”