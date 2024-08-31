Music & Musicians

Rapper Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapse on stage at Connecticut concert

The rapper had guest appearances on Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey

By Brian Price

Fatman Scoop hosts Fridayz Live '23 at Rod Laver Arena on November 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)
Getty

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died following a medical emergency on stage in Connecticut Friday night, his tour manager confirmed Saturday.

Born Isaac Freeman III, the 53-year-old rapper was closing out Hamden's summer concert series when he collapsed on stage.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The New York City native is best known for a long career as a radio personality and hip-hop hype man. One of his greatest hits was the 1999 jam “Be Faithful.” He also had guest performances on Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and "It's Like That" by Mariah Carey.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said Fatman Scoop was transported by ambulance to the hospital after his collapse in the middle of his performance.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," she wrote.

The rapper's tour manager, Birch Michael, confirmed Freeman's death Saturday morning.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Gaza 39 mins ago

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza a day before fighting is expected to pause

car crash 2 hours ago

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

"I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today," he wrote on Instagram.

Fatman Scoop had just released the music video for his song "Let It Go" with Dyce Payso on Friday morning.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us