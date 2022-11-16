music and musicians

Rapper Blueface Accused of Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, police said

Getty Images

The rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Blueface, 25, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is suspected in an Oct. 8 shooting, police said.

Blueface was born in Los Angeles and moved around the state as he grew up. He played football for Fayetteville State University in North Carolina before he focused on his music career.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

This article tagged under:

music and musicians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us