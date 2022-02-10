Manhattan

Random Attacker Breaks South Korean Diplomat's Nose in NYC: Police

During the attack, the victim reportedly showed his diplomatic ID to the attacker who then fled on foot

A South Korean diplomat was randomly attacked in Manhattan as he was walking with a friend, according to police.

The NYPD says the 53-year-old victim suffered a broken nose as a result of the violent encounter near East 35th Street and 5th Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday. During the attack, the victim reportedly showed his diplomatic ID to the attacker who then fled on foot toward 6th Avenue.

So far, no one has been arrested and police did not release any description of the suspect.

The Consulate General could not immediately be reached for comment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us