Quidditch Changes Its Name to Distance Itself From ‘Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling

Real-life quidditch, based on a magical game in "Harry Potter," has announced a new name for the sport: quadball.

Two of the sport's governing bodies, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch, announced last year that they planned to change the name, citing two reasons.

First, they said the name change was part of an effort to “distance themselves from the works of J.K. Rowling, who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years.”

Second, they said the name “quidditch” is trademarked by Warner Bros., and, as a result, the sport’s broadcast and sponsorship opportunities have been limited.

