Queen Elizabeth II Records Rare Public Address in Response to Coronavirus

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has recorded an address to the nation and the Commonwealth about the coronavirus pandemic.

The palace says the message was recorded at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on Sunday.

The 93-year-old British head of state has been at her castle home west of London. She relocated from Buckingham Palace because of the outbreak.

Apart from her annual Christmas Day message, the queen has made only a handful of special broadcasts at critical moments of her 68-year-reign. She made special broadcasts during the 1991 Gulf War and after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.