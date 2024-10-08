Airlines

Qantas apologizes after explicit movie airs on every screen during Sydney-Tokyo flight

The Australian airline switched to a children's movie after passengers complained about the R-rated Daddio that was played for everyone due to “technical issues.”

By Peter Guo | NBC News

Qantas Airlines
Ric Tapia/Getty Images

In the long list of issues with in-flight entertainment, passengers on a recent flight from Sydney to Tokyo may have been exposed to a new one: A sexually explicit movie playing on every screen.

Australian airline Qantas has now apologized after the incident during a flight last week.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Technical issues made individual movie selection unavailable, so a movie was selected out of a limited list for the entire flight based on a request from some passengers, the airline said.

However, the movie turned out to be Daddio, an R-rated film featuring profanity, sexual material, and brief graphic nudity.

"The movie they played was extremely inappropriate," a passenger who said they were on the flight from Sydney to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, wrote on Reddit. "It was impossible to pause, dim, or turn it off."

"It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting — the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," the person said. "It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard."

In response, Qantas issued an apology.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Israel-Hamas War 2 hours ago

They were Israel's eyes on the border, but their warnings about Hamas went unheard

Hurricanes 5 hours ago

Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 4 but still poses ‘serious threat' to Florida

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience," the airline said in a statement.

 “All screens were changed to a family friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible," it added.

 “We are reviewing how the movie was selected.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Airlines
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us