capitol riot

QAnon Falsehoods Move to Text Message Chains

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As social networks and app stores crack down on disinformation purveyors and calls for violence, sensational, QAnon-based lies have found a new way to go viral: forwarded text messages.

It's not clear just how many people have sent or received the texts, as person-to-person messaging services are difficult for researchers to track.

NBC News received numerous tips and screenshots of the messages from people who say they were forwarded from friends or family. 

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

House Races to Oust Trump as He Says Effort Angers Nation

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Latest Updates: Feds Consider Sedition, Conspiracy Charges

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotDonald TrumpTrump administrationQAnon
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us