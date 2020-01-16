Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Teen’s Death Blamed on Lack of Hospital in Vieques Since Hurricane

A memorial to Jaideliz Ventura in Vieques, Puerto Rico.
NBC News/Courtesy Marion Fischer

The family of a teenager who died in Vieques, Puerto Rico, is blaming the lack of proper medical equipment and facilities they say could have kept her alive, NBC News reported.

Jaideliz Moreno Ventura, 13, died three days ago after suffering flu-like symptoms. The facility where she was being treated did not have a functioning respirator, her cousin told NBC News.

Vieques, a smaller island off the coast of Puerto Rico, has not had a functioning hospital since it was destroyed during Hurricane Maria more than two years ago; it hasn't been rebuilt yet.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 20 mins ago

Giuliani Associate Parnas Says Trump ‘Knew Exactly What Was Going on’ in Ukraine

Elizabeth Warren 10 hours ago

’I Think You Called Me a Liar,’ Warren Told Sanders After Debate

In December, Democratic lawmakers demanded a probe into FEMA's failure to rebuild the smaller island's hospital facility. This followed a letter sent by the lawmakers in May seeking answers on the issue.

Puerto Rico’s Health Secretary, Rafael Rodríguez Mercado, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Moreno Ventura's death.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoHurricane Maria
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us