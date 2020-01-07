Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Earthquake Damage Seen From Above

Photos taken by helicopter pilot Carlos Benitez shows the extent of the damage left by a series of strong earthquakes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.

The Inmaculada Concepcion church is partially collapsed following a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. The church was built in 1841.
Carlos Benitez

The Inmaculada Concepcion church is partially collapsed following a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. The church was built in 1841. (Carlos Benitez)

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Puerto Rico 3 hours ago

6.4 Quake Hits Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity, 1 Killed

ronald Burkle 2 hours ago

California Billionaire Ronald Burkle’s Adult Son Found Dead at Beverly Hills Home

Rubble from a partially collapsed building fill a lot after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. (Carlos Benitez)

Rubble fill a lot after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. (Carlos Benitez)

This article tagged under:

Puerto Ricoearthquake
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us