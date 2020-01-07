Puerto Rico Earthquake Damage Seen From Above

The Inmaculada Concepcion church is partially collapsed following a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. The church was built in 1841. (Carlos Benitez)
U.S. & World
The day's top national and international news.
Rubble from a partially collapsed building fill a lot after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. (Carlos Benitez)
Rubble fill a lot after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit south of Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2019. (Carlos Benitez)