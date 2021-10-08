Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Declares State of Emergency Over Power Grid's ‘Critical Condition'

'Now we’re in a state of urgent implementation and we must execute," Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's board president told reporters Friday

Puerto Rico power
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency due to the "critical condition" of its generating power plants.

The governing board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority voted in favor of the declaration on Friday, Fernando Gil-Enseñat, the board's president, told reporters on Friday.

The declaration will help speed up "the acquisition of essential goods and services required to fix our generation units," Josué Colón, director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

This article tagged under:

Puerto Rico
