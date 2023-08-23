Publix stops selling hurricane cakes, saying it will not ‘make light of a natural disaster'

Hurricane-themed cakes have been a popular way to make light of the serious weather threats we face each year — but Publix says the trend has come to an end.

The supermarket chain will no longer be baking these "hurri-cakes," citing sensitivity concerns in light of the numerous deaths caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last fall. It's unclear when the policy went into effect.

"Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Oftentimes, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty. For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster," Publix said on its Q&A on its website.

In photos that circulated online over the past years, the cakes are often decorated with a swirling eye of the storm in rainbow icing. Another design shows a storm going over the state of Florida. Messages like "Go away," "Leave Florida alone" and "Weather it out" were written on the cakes.

The hurricane cakes received mixed reviews — some found the sweet creations insensitive, while others found them quite funny.