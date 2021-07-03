Protesters Clash Outside Los Angeles Spa Over Trans Woman Disrobing

At least one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said

protesters clash
Sean Beckner-Carmitchel

Demonstrators clashed outside a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles on Saturday after a transgender woman apparently disrobed in an area reserved for women.

A few far-right protesters appeared to be outnumbered by those favoring transgender rights. Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly in the afternoon, said Officer Frank Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers spread out at the scene, and an LAPD helicopter whirled overhead as demonstrators shouted at each other and, in a few cases, exchanged blows, according to social media video from the scene.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Surfside 16 hours ago

Demolition Preparations Begin at Florida Condo

Tropical Storm Elsa 6 hours ago

Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Middle and Lower Florida Keys for Elsa

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us