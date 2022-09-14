Prosecutors Move to Vacate Conviction of ‘Serial' Subject Adnan Syed

Maryland prosecutors on Wednesday sought to vacate the murder conviction of a man whose case was made famous by the "Serial" podcast, saying they lack "confidence in the integrity of the" verdict.

Adnan Syed was tried and convicted of killing ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and sentenced to life behind bars before the popular podcast in 2014 raised questions about his guilt.

"To be clear, the State is not asserting, at this time, that Mr. Syed is innocent," according to a statement by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

