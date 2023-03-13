Crime and Courts

Prosecutors in University of Idaho Murders Case Seek Tech Company Records

Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors are seeking data from major tech firms, social media platforms and retailers in the ongoing investigation into Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, recently filed court documents revealed.

The prosecution is asking for information from Apple, Amazon, Google, DoorDash, Meta, SnapChat and Tinder as well as Walmart and KA-BAR knives, court search warrant applications showed.

Kohberger has been charged with killing four University of Idaho students in a home not far from the Moscow, Idaho, campus late last year.  

While there is still more evidence needed, police looked at phone records, DNA, and video footage of his car to identify the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, according to the affidavit. NBC10's Johnny Archer has the details.
