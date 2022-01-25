Project Innovation 2022 Eligibility Requirements

2022 Eligibility Requirements

Organization must be a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Fiscally sponsored organizations are eligible. If you have any questions about applying through a fiscal sponsor, please submit a question by clicking the “Contact Us” button on the application portal.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization’s total expenses must be more than $100,000 (defined by the organization's most recent 990).

The program being submitted by the organization must have been in existence and in operation for at least one year from the date of the submitted application.

Organization must not have received any cash, grant funding, or sponsorship from Comcast NBCUniversal or an NBC and/or Telemundo owned television station in an amount equal to or exceeding $10,000 per year during any of the past three (3) years.

This includes but is not limited to previous Project Innovation winners, Comcast NBCUnites partners, local NBC or NBC/Telemundo owned station partners, and Comcast Corporation or Foundation grantees.

Project Innovation will only award one grant per Tax ID number, across all eleven markets. If your organization shares a Tax ID number, please coordinate internally as only one application across all markets will be accepted for consideration as a finalist for a grant.

The NBC and Telemundo owned television station’s Project Innovation grant program supports high impact, innovative programs that are creating change in our local communities by solving existing problems or emerging social issues in new ways. The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.

The following organizations are not eligible to apply: Labor Organizations, Causes or Programs Political Organizations, Causes or Programs Religious Organizations, Causes or Programs Schools, Educational Institutions and their affiliated fundraising entities and foundations (including elementary, secondary and universities). Fiscally sponsored schools are not eligible.



Organization must self-identify the program they are applying to receive the grant in one of the four grant categories:

Culture of Inclusion - Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Youth Education and Empowerment- In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Organization’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo owned television markets (DMAs) as identified HERE.

PLEASE NOTE: Applications that do not meet these Eligibility Requirements will not be considered. Incomplete applications and those containing information that has been misrepresented will not be considered.