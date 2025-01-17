Food & Drink

Progresso launches Soup Drops, a hard candy that's ‘soup you can suck on'

Soup Drops are packed with chicken noodle soup flavors and are available for a limited time during National Soup Month.

By Terry Dickerson | NBC News

Progresso is celebrating National Soup Month by reimagining a classic comfort food — as a hard candy called Soup Drops.

The company this week launched its first-ever "soup you can suck on," a savory lozenge that captures the taste of Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Designed as a portable alternative to the classic meal, the drops come packaged in a can modeled after Progresso’s soup cans and contain 20 individually wrapped candies. Each drop has flavors of broth, chicken, vegetables, soft egg noodles, and a hint of parsley.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup," MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills, explained in a press release on Thursday. 

"So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want,” Comings added.

The soup drops are limited edition and will be available starting Jan. 16 exclusively at ProgressoSoupDrops.com. Each order is accompanied with a can of actual Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Russia-Ukraine War 2 hours ago

Trump's promise to end the Ukraine war in a day meets harsh realities

Menendez Brothers 2 hours ago

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing rescheduled due to LA wildfires

Though the drops are sold out as of Friday, the company said they will have restocks of the drops every Thursday for the remainder of National Soup Month while supplies last.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us