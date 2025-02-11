Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing at least 1 person, authorities say

At least one person has died and others were injured after private jets collided Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.
A private jet had veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.
The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome, killing all 10 people on board.
