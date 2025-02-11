Arizona

Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing at least 1 person, authorities say

A private jet had veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said

By The Associated Press

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

At least one person has died and others were injured after private jets collided Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

A private jet had veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome, killing all 10 people on board.

