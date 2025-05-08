President Donald Trump and other leaders congratulated Pope Leo XIV on Thursday as he became the first American to lead the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote on the Truth Social website. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!

That Leo was chosen pope came as a surprise to many. The thinking was that the United States is already too powerful to have the papacy also.

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, called the Chicago native's election "a historic moment."

A historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church.



Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace. https://t.co/vkJp5FOl7i — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 8, 2025

Fellow Chicagoans, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, offered their prayers.

"Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," former president Barack Obama said in a post on X, adding that "we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

Leo was born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1955, but he spent much of his life in Peru, where he was first a missionary and then an archbishop. He has spent a third of his life in Peru and a third in Italy and so isn't thought of as an American, a Vatican analyst, Christopher White, told NBC News.

The Catholic Legal Network took note of his background when it said it hoped he would prioritize the voices and needs of migrants. Like Pope Francis before him, he will have an important role in reminding the world of the necessity for solidarity with immigrants, it said.

As the bishop of the city of Chiclayo in Peru, he was aware of the conditions that forced migration and vulnerabilities of the migrants.

"Pope Leo XIV's long history of working with marginalized communities, including immigrants, gives us confidence that he will continue to build on the Church's rich tradition of advocacy for the most vulnerable," said Anna Gallagher, the network's executive director.

Leo entered the Order of Saint Augustine, founded by the 13th century saint, in Saint Louis. He was later twice elected prior general, or the leader, of the Augustinians.

Former Vice President Al Gore, known for his efforts to curb global warming, praised the new pontiff's concern for the environment and his call for action on the crisis facing the world.

What a wonderful decision by the Conclave to choose the first American Pope! Leo XIV, when he was a Cardinal, urged the world to move “from words to action” on the environmental crisis facing the world. His leadership as Pope will be so crucial on this vitally important issue. — Al Gore (@algore) May 8, 2025

The archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Jesus Pérez, described the new pope a "wonderful, gentle, profound man of God."

Perez said Leo was "a great gift to the church and the world."

And the Rev. James Martin, editor at large of the Catholic publication 'America," wrote that his selection was a "brilliant choice."

"I know Pope Leo XIV to be a kind, open, humble, modest, decisive, hard-working, straightforward, trustworthy, and down-to-earth man," he wrote on X.