George Floyd

Barack Obama on Death of George Floyd: ‘This Shouldn’t Be Normal in 2020 America’

Obama said he shared the anguish of millions of others over the Floyd's death and expected justice would ultimately be done

Police officers block a road on the fourth day of protests in Minneapolis
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Hours after President Trump tweeted about opening fire on protesters in Minneapolis, former President Barack Obama offered a more thoughtful tone sharing pained conversations he's had with friends in recent days since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"'This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America. It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better," he wrote

Obama added he shared the anguish of millions of others over Floyd's death and expected officials would investigate the case thoroughly and that "justice would ultimately" be done.

protests 3 hours ago

Protests Over George Floyd’s Death Spread Across the Nation

CNN 7 hours ago

Minnesota Governor Apologizes for Arrest of CNN Crew

Obama's tweet came the afternoon after a third night of violence in Minneapolis as protesters set ablaze the police station that officers abandoned, prompting Trump to tweet “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which in turn prompted a warning from Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

This article tagged under:

George FloydBarack Obama
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us